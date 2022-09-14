Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) – The 3.86% Upside Potential Remains

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is -1.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.06 and a high of $36.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CAG stock was last observed hovering at around $34.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.01% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.88% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -5.16% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.65, the stock is -3.45% and -2.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.15 million and changing -2.91% at the moment leaves the stock -0.99% off its SMA200. CAG registered 0.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.59%.

The stock witnessed a -2.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.16%, and is -0.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $16.04B and $11.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.27 and Fwd P/E is 12.99. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.94% and -8.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Conagra Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/05/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.80% this year.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 480.30M, and float is at 478.96M with Short Float at 1.94%.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McGough Thomas M,the company’sEVP & Co-COO. SEC filings show that McGough Thomas M sold 21,405 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $35.40 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Conagra Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 25 that CHIRICO EMANUEL (Director) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 25 and was made at $34.06 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40788.0 shares of the CAG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, McGough Thomas M (EVP & Co-COO) disposed off 25,400 shares at an average price of $36.95 for $0.94 million. The insider now directly holds 96,550 shares of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG).

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is -1.46% lower over the past 12 months. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is -4.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.