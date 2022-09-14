Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) is 15.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.52 and a high of $102.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ED stock was last observed hovering at around $101.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.1%.

Currently trading at $98.82, the stock is -0.83% and 1.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -3.04% at the moment leaves the stock 8.30% off its SMA200. ED registered 32.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.39%.

The stock witnessed a -0.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.41%, and is 1.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has around 13871 employees, a market worth around $34.67B and $14.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.63 and Fwd P/E is 20.47. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.17% and -3.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 354.30M, and float is at 354.15M with Short Float at 2.10%.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 75 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cawley Timothy,the company’sChairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Cawley Timothy bought 80 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $97.78 per share for a total of $7822.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18410.0 shares.

Consolidated Edison Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Cawley Timothy (Chairman, President, CEO) bought a total of 24 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $97.74 per share for $2316.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18434.0 shares of the ED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Donnley Deneen L (SVP and General Counsel) acquired 24 shares at an average price of $97.74 for $2313.0. The insider now directly holds 1,254 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED).

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading 5.31% up over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is 22.10% higher over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is 27.49% up on the 1-year trading charts.