E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) is -37.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.07 and a high of $13.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETWO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $7.07, the stock is -1.26% and -0.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -17.43% off its SMA200. ETWO registered -40.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.57%.

The stock witnessed a -8.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.15%, and is 7.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) has around 3682 employees, a market worth around $2.12B and $519.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.42. Profit margin for the company is -6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.57% and -46.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -240.20% this year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 300.24M, and float is at 237.70M with Short Float at 6.37%.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hantman Peter,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Hantman Peter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $7.03 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91195.0 shares.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Hantman Peter (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 21,578 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $7.06 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the ETWO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Hantman Peter (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 3,422 shares at an average price of $7.00 for $23956.0. The insider now directly holds 137,773 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO).