Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is -63.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.28 and a high of $20.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOSL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -50.4% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -50.4% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.76, the stock is -17.08% and -31.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -7.62% at the moment leaves the stock -57.12% off its SMA200. FOSL registered -69.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.41%.

The stock witnessed a -37.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.44%, and is -2.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.97% over the week and 6.93% over the month.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) has around 6900 employees, a market worth around $184.13M and $1.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.43. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.81% and -81.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fossil Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 125.60% this year.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.71M, and float is at 46.67M with Short Float at 4.99%.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KARTSOTIS KOSTA N,the company’sChairman of the Board & CEO. SEC filings show that KARTSOTIS KOSTA N sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $7.06 per share for a total of $70600.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.22 million shares.

Fossil Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that NEAL DIANE L (Director) sold a total of 34,427 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $7.51 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16469.0 shares of the FOSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, KARTSOTIS KOSTA N (Chairman of the Board & CEO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $13.21 for $66050.0. The insider now directly holds 3,240,837 shares of Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL).