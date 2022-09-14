Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) – The 15.24% Upside Potential Remains

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) is -45.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.51 and a high of $53.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRSH stock was last observed hovering at around $15.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.36% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -2.93% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $14.41, the stock is 0.63% and 1.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -4.70% at the moment leaves the stock -21.60% off its SMA200. FRSH registered a loss of -14.73% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -14.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.07%, and is 7.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.44% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $3.95B and $438.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 37.11% and -72.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.40%).

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Freshworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -278.00% this year.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 284.76M, and float is at 138.57M with Short Float at 10.63%.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Accel Leaders 3 GP Associates,the company’sMember of 10% owner group. SEC filings show that Accel Leaders 3 GP Associates bought 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $14.56 per share for a total of $5.82 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.71 million shares.

Freshworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that GANDHI SAMEER K (Director) bought a total of 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $14.56 per share for $5.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.71 million shares of the FRSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Epstein Stacey (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 16,300 shares at an average price of $14.57 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 108,215 shares of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH).