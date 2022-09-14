Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:HOG Stock Is Going Next

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is 9.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.80 and a high of $44.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOG stock was last observed hovering at around $42.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.5% off its average median price target of $41.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.32% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -14.47% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.21, the stock is 2.24% and 10.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -3.51% at the moment leaves the stock 11.11% off its SMA200. HOG registered 9.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.68%.

The stock witnessed a 3.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.54%, and is 9.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $5.79B and $5.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.06 and Fwd P/E is 8.68. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.29% and -7.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harley-Davidson Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.70% this year.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.21M, and float is at 145.24M with Short Float at 4.28%.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ZEITZ JOCHEN,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $38.94 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

Harley-Davidson Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Masood Rafeh (Director) bought a total of 1,335 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $37.50 per share for $50062.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1335.0 shares of the HOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, KORNETZKE MARK R (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,868 shares at an average price of $40.33 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG).