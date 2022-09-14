Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) is 51.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.04 and a high of $48.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IONS stock was last observed hovering at around $48.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.41%.

Currently trading at $46.25, the stock is 5.41% and 11.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -4.95% at the moment leaves the stock 28.28% off its SMA200. IONS registered 27.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.52%.

The stock witnessed a 4.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.06%, and is 11.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.01% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) has around 660 employees, a market worth around $6.32B and $848.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.70% and -5.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 93.60% this year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.79M, and float is at 141.10M with Short Float at 4.41%.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Swayze Eric,the company’sEVP Research. SEC filings show that Swayze Eric sold 460 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $44.55 per share for a total of $20493.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19892.0 shares.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that KLEIN JOSEPH III (Director) sold a total of 1,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $38.24 per share for $50977.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18791.0 shares of the IONS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, Swayze Eric (EVP Research) disposed off 378 shares at an average price of $44.15 for $16689.0. The insider now directly holds 20,353 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS).

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading 30.01% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 3.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.