Is Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) a good stock to buy now?

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) is -18.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.97 and a high of $91.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OTIS stock was last observed hovering at around $73.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.68% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.98% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -9.42% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.12, the stock is -6.27% and -5.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -3.63% at the moment leaves the stock -8.04% off its SMA200. OTIS registered -20.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.19%.

The stock witnessed a -13.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.03%, and is -1.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) has around 70000 employees, a market worth around $29.72B and $14.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.47 and Fwd P/E is 20.19. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.20% and -22.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.00%).

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Otis Worldwide Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.50% this year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 421.40M, and float is at 420.02M with Short Float at 1.85%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GHAI RAHUL,the company’sEVP, CFO. SEC filings show that GHAI RAHUL sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $77.87 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2063.0 shares.

Otis Worldwide Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that GHAI RAHUL (EVP, CFO) sold a total of 2,618 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $78.55 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7063.0 shares of the OTIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, LaFreniere Nora E. (EVP, General Counsel) disposed off 13,576 shares at an average price of $76.54 for $1.04 million. The insider now directly holds 12,376 shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS).

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS): Who are the competitors?

