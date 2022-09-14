Is Sanofi (SNY) a good stock to buy now?

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) is -18.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.49 and a high of $57.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNY stock was last observed hovering at around $41.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.96%.

Currently trading at $40.53, the stock is -1.47% and -12.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -2.31% at the moment leaves the stock -19.20% off its SMA200. SNY registered -15.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.04%.

The stock witnessed a -8.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.81%, and is 2.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 1.68% over the month.

Sanofi (SNY) has around 95442 employees, a market worth around $100.48B and $42.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.32 and Fwd P/E is 9.18. Distance from 52-week low is 2.62% and -29.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Sanofi is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.30% this year.

Sanofi (SNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.50B, and float is at 2.26B with Short Float at 0.21%.

Sanofi (SNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 28.79% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -2.70% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 13.05% up on the 1-year trading charts.