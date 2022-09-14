Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) up 1.14% since start of the year

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) is 1.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.41 and a high of $21.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KURA stock was last observed hovering at around $15.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84%.

Currently trading at $14.16, the stock is -5.34% and -11.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -5.60% at the moment leaves the stock -3.96% off its SMA200. KURA registered -29.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.61%.

The stock witnessed a -12.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.34%, and is -3.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 36.02% and -33.18% from its 52-week high.

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.40% this year.

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.67M, and float is at 63.19M with Short Float at 12.85%.

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -67.53% lower over the past 12 months.