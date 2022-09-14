Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:LYEL Stock Is Going Next

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) is -0.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.57 and a high of $17.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYEL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54%.

Currently trading at $7.73, the stock is 8.03% and 16.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -6.53% at the moment leaves the stock 23.66% off its SMA200. LYEL registered -51.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.54%.

The stock witnessed a 5.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.16%, and is 10.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.99% over the week and 9.40% over the month.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) has around 219 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $41.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 116.53% and -56.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.40% this year.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 246.31M, and float is at 208.73M with Short Float at 6.86%.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -2.70% down over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is 13.05% higher over the same period. Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is -8.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.