NetEase Inc. (NTES) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is -14.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.62 and a high of $118.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTES stock was last observed hovering at around $87.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $87.39, the stock is -1.02% and -2.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -7.88% off its SMA200. NTES registered -0.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.17%.

The stock witnessed a -4.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.77%, and is 0.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) has around 32064 employees, a market worth around $57.42B and $13.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.41 and Fwd P/E is 2.43. Profit margin for the company is 19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.35% and -26.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

NetEase Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.00% this year.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 654.94M, and float is at 647.96M with Short Float at 0.74%.

NetEase Inc. (NTES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Baidu Inc. (BIDU) that is trading -19.57% down over the past 12 months.