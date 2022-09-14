Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ORGO Stock Is Going Next

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) is -62.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.41 and a high of $17.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORGO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.31% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 73.31% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.47, the stock is -12.85% and -28.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -7.47% at the moment leaves the stock -48.81% off its SMA200. ORGO registered -77.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.53%.

The stock witnessed a -26.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.33%, and is -4.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.77% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) has around 950 employees, a market worth around $448.15M and $461.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.33 and Fwd P/E is 11.38. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.76% and -79.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.40%).

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 358.80% this year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.64M, and float is at 64.67M with Short Float at 10.01%.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Leibowitz Arthur S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Leibowitz Arthur S bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $4.75 per share for a total of $14265.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70854.0 shares.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Driscoll Michael Joseph (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $4.80 per share for $24000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25547.0 shares of the ORGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, ERANI ALBERT (10% Owner) disposed off 29,669 shares at an average price of $4.89 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 59,248,027 shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO).