Positives for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) as stock gains in recent trading

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) is -11.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.66 and a high of $9.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSEC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -24.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -24.17% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.45, the stock is -3.82% and -2.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -6.45% off its SMA200. PSEC registered -3.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.46%.

The stock witnessed a -8.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.78%, and is 1.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 6.19 and Fwd P/E is 10.35. Distance from 52-week low is 11.86% and -17.77% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.30% this year.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 394.79M, and float is at 286.48M with Short Float at 2.69%.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Van Dask Kristin Lea,the company’sCFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO. SEC filings show that Van Dask Kristin Lea bought 2,650 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $7.35 per share for a total of $19478.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53331.0 shares.

Prospect Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Stark Eugene S (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $7.35 per share for $14700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50000.0 shares of the PSEC stock.