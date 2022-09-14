Positives for TransUnion (TRU) as stock gains in recent trading

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is -38.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.26 and a high of $124.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRU stock was last observed hovering at around $77.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.34%.

Currently trading at $73.04, the stock is -6.69% and -9.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -5.61% at the moment leaves the stock -21.59% off its SMA200. TRU registered -39.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.92%.

The stock witnessed a -12.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.32%, and is -2.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

TransUnion (TRU) has around 10200 employees, a market worth around $13.96B and $3.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.39 and Fwd P/E is 17.67. Profit margin for the company is 38.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.08% and -41.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

TransUnion is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.60% this year.

TransUnion (TRU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.50M, and float is at 191.88M with Short Float at 1.37%.

TransUnion (TRU) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at TransUnion (TRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cartwright Christopher A,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Cartwright Christopher A bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $79.42 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

TransUnion disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that BOSWORTH WILLIAM (Director) sold a total of 405 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $78.72 per share for $31882.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5399.0 shares of the TRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Cello Todd M (EVP & CFO) disposed off 244 shares at an average price of $105.00 for $25620.0. The insider now directly holds 73,442 shares of TransUnion (TRU).

TransUnion (TRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is trading 15.23% up over the past 12 months and Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) that is -17.14% lower over the same period.