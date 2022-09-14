Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PRPL Stock Is Going Next

Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) is -77.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.65 and a high of $23.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRPL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -10.55% lower than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.04, the stock is -5.12% and -10.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -10.59% at the moment leaves the stock -51.03% off its SMA200. PRPL registered -87.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.09%.

The stock witnessed a -23.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.28%, and is 14.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.67% over the week and 9.91% over the month.

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $229.88M and $644.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.72% and -87.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.10%).

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Purple Innovation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.00% this year.

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.70M, and float is at 81.59M with Short Float at 11.41%.

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DICAMILLO GARY T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DICAMILLO GARY T bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $2.66 per share for a total of $26600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Purple Innovation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Roddy Jack (Chief People Officer) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $2.74 per share for $5480.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14000.0 shares of the PRPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, Coliseum Capital Management, L (Director) acquired 716,280 shares at an average price of $4.78 for $3.42 million. The insider now directly holds 40,854,130 shares of Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL).