PVH Corp. (PVH) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) is -46.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.03 and a high of $125.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PVH stock was last observed hovering at around $61.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.99% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.42% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -12.37% lower than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.31, the stock is -8.86% and -7.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -6.51% at the moment leaves the stock -27.38% off its SMA200. PVH registered -48.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.93%.

The stock witnessed a -16.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.20%, and is 6.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

PVH Corp. (PVH) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $3.69B and $9.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.38 and Fwd P/E is 6.58. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.07% and -54.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

PVH Corp. (PVH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PVH Corp. (PVH) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PVH Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 183.00% this year.

PVH Corp. (PVH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.60M, and float is at 64.82M with Short Float at 3.07%.

PVH Corp. (PVH) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at PVH Corp. (PVH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Larsson Stefan,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Larsson Stefan bought 18,540 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $53.94 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

PVH Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Coughlin Zachary (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 1,857 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $53.85 per share for $100000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22913.0 shares of the PVH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, HAGMAN MARTIJN (CEO TH Global/PVH Europe) acquired 1,856 shares at an average price of $53.93 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 51,422 shares of PVH Corp. (PVH).

PVH Corp. (PVH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include V.F. Corporation (VFC) that is trading -41.79% down over the past 12 months and Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) that is -40.85% lower over the same period. Under Armour Inc. (UA) is -60.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.