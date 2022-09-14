Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is -46.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.57 and a high of $14.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RWT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.48% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 16.59% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.09, the stock is -9.81% and -11.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -4.19% at the moment leaves the stock -29.87% off its SMA200. RWT registered -43.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.74%.

The stock witnessed a -15.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.59%, and is -0.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has around 298 employees, a market worth around $822.23M and $664.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.81 and Fwd P/E is 5.78. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.91% and -49.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Redwood Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 146.30% this year.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.66M, and float is at 115.65M with Short Float at 6.82%.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stone Andrew P,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Stone Andrew P sold 9,936 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $12.20 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99920.0 shares.

Redwood Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Macomber Sasha G. (Chief Human Resource Officer) bought a total of 933 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $13.82 per share for $12899.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1072.0 shares of the RWT stock.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) that is trading -30.40% down over the past 12 months and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) that is -29.33% lower over the same period. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is -50.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.