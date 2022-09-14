Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) is -32.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $8.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RGLS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $2.14, the stock is 33.46% and 20.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 10.31% at the moment leaves the stock -13.23% off its SMA200. RGLS registered -71.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.85%.

The stock witnessed a 24.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.60%, and is 32.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.68% over the week and 9.58% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 60.90% and -73.87% from its 52-week high.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.90% this year.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.61M, and float is at 14.02M with Short Float at 2.14%.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Drygin Denis,the company’sChief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Drygin Denis bought 23,314 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $0.23 per share for a total of $5362.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23314.0 shares.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Hagan Joseph P (President and CEO) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $0.22 per share for $21520.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the RGLS stock.