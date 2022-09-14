Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) up 44.67% since start of the year

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) is 44.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.51 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STSA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.31% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -30.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.51, the stock is 3.92% and 21.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 46.85% off its SMA200. STSA registered 34.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.22%.

The stock witnessed a 8.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 113.44%, and is -3.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.16% over the week and 5.80% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 159.36% and -7.00% from its 52-week high.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.80% this year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.55M, and float is at 26.43M with Short Float at 1.06%.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COMMODORE CAPITAL LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that COMMODORE CAPITAL LP bought 2,922 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $5.42 per share for a total of $15837.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.71 million shares.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that COMMODORE CAPITAL LP (10% Owner) bought a total of 9,979 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $5.49 per share for $54785.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.71 million shares of the STSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, COMMODORE CAPITAL LP (10% Owner) acquired 3,225 shares at an average price of $5.44 for $17544.0. The insider now directly holds 3,698,385 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA).