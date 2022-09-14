These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH)

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) is -17.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.29 and a high of $54.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OSH stock was last observed hovering at around $28.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.22% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -9.56% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.39, the stock is 2.39% and 3.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -2.63% at the moment leaves the stock 17.13% off its SMA200. OSH registered -47.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.60%.

The stock witnessed a -8.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.01%, and is 10.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.69% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $6.66B and $1.82B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.09% and -49.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.30%).

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oak Street Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.00% this year.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.65M, and float is at 218.77M with Short Float at 9.15%.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MYERS GRIFFIN,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that MYERS GRIFFIN sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $27.39 per share for a total of $1.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.9 million shares.

Oak Street Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that PRICE GEOFFREY M (Chief Innovation Officer) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $24.90 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.07 million shares of the OSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, CLEM BRIAN (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $25.39 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 568,768 shares of Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH).