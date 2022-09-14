These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is -41.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.03 and a high of $50.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TPX stock was last observed hovering at around $28.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.94% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -25.77% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.67, the stock is 2.52% and 7.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.49 million and changing -1.98% at the moment leaves the stock -12.91% off its SMA200. TPX registered -42.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.71%.

The stock witnessed a -4.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.92%, and is 13.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $4.70B and $5.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.37 and Fwd P/E is 9.38. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.14% and -45.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.40%).

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.30% this year.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.10M, and float is at 167.55M with Short Float at 6.32%.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MONTGOMERY DAVID,the company’sEVP Global Business Strategy. SEC filings show that MONTGOMERY DAVID sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $26.24 per share for a total of $2.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.85 million shares.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Dilsaver Evelyn S (Director) sold a total of 1,451 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $43.96 per share for $63786.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the TPX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, THOMPSON SCOTT L (CEO & PRESIDENT) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $49.35 for $9.87 million. The insider now directly holds 1,462,765 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX).

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) that is trading -20.70% down over the past 12 months and Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) that is -52.62% lower over the same period. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) is -26.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.