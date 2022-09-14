Things appear to be looking up for DXC Technology Company (DXC)

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is -15.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.99 and a high of $39.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DXC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.23% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -0.93% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.25, the stock is 5.04% and -2.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.61 million and changing -3.91% at the moment leaves the stock -11.85% off its SMA200. DXC registered -24.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.66%.

The stock witnessed a 2.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.62%, and is 3.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) has around 130000 employees, a market worth around $5.91B and $15.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.35 and Fwd P/E is 5.88. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.59% and -31.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DXC Technology Company (DXC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 562.80% this year.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 232.48M, and float is at 228.52M with Short Float at 3.58%.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at DXC Technology Company (DXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR,the company’sEVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR sold 53,831 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $36.68 per share for a total of $1.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

DXC Technology Company (DXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -17.06% down over the past 12 months.