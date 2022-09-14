Things appear to be looking up for Poshmark Inc. (POSH)

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) is -21.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.97 and a high of $27.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The POSH stock was last observed hovering at around $13.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $13.31, the stock is 14.26% and 17.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -3.90% at the moment leaves the stock 0.44% off its SMA200. POSH registered -48.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.11%.

The stock witnessed a 12.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.60%, and is 20.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.78% over the week and 6.67% over the month.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) has around 750 employees, a market worth around $976.16M and $343.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.38% and -51.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.00%).

Poshmark Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.60% this year.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.21M, and float is at 52.73M with Short Float at 8.69%.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Poshmark Inc. (POSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brumana Rodrigo,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Brumana Rodrigo sold 2,699 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $11.10 per share for a total of $29948.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.62 million shares.

Poshmark Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that McDonald John Michael (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 4,778 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $11.10 per share for $53016.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90475.0 shares of the POSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 07, McDonald John Michael (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 4,298 shares at an average price of $10.69 for $45959.0. The insider now directly holds 84,384 shares of Poshmark Inc. (POSH).

Poshmark Inc. (POSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -26.63% down over the past 12 months and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) that is -59.33% lower over the same period. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -6.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.