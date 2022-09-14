Things appear to be looking up for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) is -21.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.92 and a high of $29.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $13.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.79% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -67.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.38, the stock is 19.52% and 36.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 31.02% off its SMA200. RXRX registered -48.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 117.21%.

The stock witnessed a 11.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 130.69%, and is 22.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.10% over the week and 8.15% over the month.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $2.26B and $18.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 171.95% and -54.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.80%).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -177.30% this year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.21M, and float is at 144.31M with Short Float at 10.11%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gibson Christopher,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Gibson Christopher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $10.50 per share for a total of $26255.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Gibson Christopher (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 36,566 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $10.34 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.55 million shares of the RXRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Larson Tina Marriott (President and COO) disposed off 16,000 shares at an average price of $12.60 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 295,107 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -2.70% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 3.61% higher over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -72.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.