Things appear to be looking up for Workday Inc. (WDAY)

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) is -41.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $134.10 and a high of $307.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WDAY stock was last observed hovering at around $169.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.64%.

Currently trading at $160.11, the stock is -3.68% and 1.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.29 million and changing -5.68% at the moment leaves the stock -22.03% off its SMA200. WDAY registered -40.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.52%.

The stock witnessed a -9.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.57%, and is 0.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) has around 16918 employees, a market worth around $41.04B and $5.67B in sales. Fwd P/E is 35.62. Profit margin for the company is -3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.40% and -47.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

Workday Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 111.90% this year.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.35M, and float is at 199.26M with Short Float at 3.88%.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at Workday Inc. (WDAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robinson Douglas A.,the company’sCo-President. SEC filings show that Robinson Douglas A. sold 2,127 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $138.49 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Workday Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that Larson Barbara A (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,962 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $138.49 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79454.0 shares of the WDAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 15, BHUSRI ANEEL (Co-CEO) disposed off 3,495 shares at an average price of $138.49 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 422,006 shares of Workday Inc. (WDAY).

Workday Inc. (WDAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -37.78% down over the past 12 months and Paychex Inc. (PAYX) that is 11.54% higher over the same period. Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is -0.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.