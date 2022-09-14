Traeger Inc. (COOK): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:COOK Stock Is Going Next

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) is -72.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $24.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COOK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.29, the stock is 6.49% and -5.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -6.00% at the moment leaves the stock -54.43% off its SMA200. COOK registered -85.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.60%.

The stock witnessed a -9.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.91%, and is 20.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.71% over the week and 8.80% over the month.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) has around 850 employees, a market worth around $368.94M and $760.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.36. Profit margin for the company is -34.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.82% and -86.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.30%).

Traeger Inc. (COOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Traeger Inc. (COOK) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Traeger Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -394.00% this year.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.21M, and float is at 105.89M with Short Float at 6.02%.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Traeger Inc. (COOK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ANDRUS JEREMY,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that ANDRUS JEREMY bought 58,221 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $2.98 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.97 million shares.

Traeger Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that ANDRUS JEREMY (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 10,423 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $2.80 per share for $29236.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.92 million shares of the COOK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Blosil Dominic (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 27,476 shares at an average price of $3.92 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 788,473 shares of Traeger Inc. (COOK).

Traeger Inc. (COOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) that is trading -17.02% down over the past 12 months and Weber Inc. (WEBR) that is -54.93% lower over the same period.