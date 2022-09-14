WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) up 6.93% since start of the year

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) is 6.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.84 and a high of $108.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WEC stock was last observed hovering at around $107.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.44%.

Currently trading at $103.80, the stock is -1.77% and 0.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -3.21% at the moment leaves the stock 5.22% off its SMA200. WEC registered 10.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.68%.

The stock witnessed a -1.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.60%, and is 0.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) has around 6938 employees, a market worth around $32.50B and $8.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.00 and Fwd P/E is 22.55. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.53% and -4.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WEC Energy Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.40% this year.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 315.40M, and float is at 315.02M with Short Float at 1.60%.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Straka Mary Beth,the company’sSr. VP-Corp Comm & Inv Rel. SEC filings show that Straka Mary Beth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $106.02 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2596.0 shares.

WEC Energy Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Mastoris William (EVP-Cust. Svc. and Operations) sold a total of 4,690 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $105.04 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2506.0 shares of the WEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Garvin Robert M (Exec Vice President – Ext Affs) disposed off 31,480 shares at an average price of $104.21 for $3.28 million. The insider now directly holds 11,062 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC).

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading 5.31% up over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is 22.10% higher over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is 27.49% up on the 1-year trading charts.