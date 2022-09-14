What should you know before buying stock in Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is -48.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.68 and a high of $18.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RAD stock was last observed hovering at around $8.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -89.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.58, the stock is -5.87% and -4.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing -6.19% at the moment leaves the stock -15.51% off its SMA200. RAD registered -57.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.66%.

The stock witnessed a -31.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.47%, and is 11.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.97% over the week and 8.06% over the month.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has around 53000 employees, a market worth around $398.10M and $24.42B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.13% and -58.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.00%).

Rite Aid Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/20/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -434.10% this year.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.35M, and float is at 53.47M with Short Float at 15.83%.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Donigan Heyward R,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Donigan Heyward R bought 14,350 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $13.93 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.