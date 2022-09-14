What should you know before buying stock in The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is 4.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.20 and a high of $9.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GEO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 9.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $8.12, the stock is -0.02% and 12.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing -5.03% at the moment leaves the stock 17.70% off its SMA200. GEO registered 9.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.67%.

The stock witnessed a 18.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.08%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 6.32% over the month.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) has around 15800 employees, a market worth around $993.48M and $2.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.02 and Fwd P/E is 6.66. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.00% and -17.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.10% this year.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.12M, and float is at 118.20M with Short Float at 16.56%.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) that is trading 6.46% up over the past 12 months.