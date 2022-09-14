Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is -37.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $145.93 and a high of $245.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WHR stock was last observed hovering at around $159.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -13.35%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $146.62, the stock is -9.63% and -10.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -8.35% at the moment leaves the stock -21.75% off its SMA200. WHR registered -32.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.25%.

The stock witnessed a -12.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.19%, and is -2.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) has around 69000 employees, a market worth around $8.00B and $21.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.58 and Fwd P/E is 6.36. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.47% and -40.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

Whirlpool Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.50% this year.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.00M, and float is at 54.04M with Short Float at 11.06%.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DICAMILLO GARY T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DICAMILLO GARY T sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $209.90 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2002.0 shares.

Whirlpool Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that DICAMILLO GARY T (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $211.67 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2992.0 shares of the WHR stock.