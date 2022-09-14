Why should you keep an eye on Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF)?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) is -24.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.88 and a high of $26.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WOOF stock was last observed hovering at around $15.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78%.

Currently trading at $15.00, the stock is -2.99% and -0.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -4.94% at the moment leaves the stock -15.42% off its SMA200. WOOF registered -32.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.35%.

The stock witnessed a -4.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.97%, and is 3.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) has around 28495 employees, a market worth around $4.47B and $5.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.26 and Fwd P/E is 17.40. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.46% and -42.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 806.60% this year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 265.43M, and float is at 80.33M with Short Float at 23.93%.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tichy Justin,the company’sChief Pet Care Center Officer. SEC filings show that Tichy Justin sold 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 07 at a price of $15.74 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78142.0 shares.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that Nuzzo Michaelbought a total of 4,340 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $18.00 per share for $78120.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the WOOF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, COUGHLIN RON (CEO & Chairman) acquired 23,290 shares at an average price of $17.21 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 278,224 shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF).