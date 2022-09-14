Will Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is -28.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.89 and a high of $77.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LNC stock was last observed hovering at around $51.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.59% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.09% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -9.04% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $49.07, the stock is 1.15% and 1.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -5.01% at the moment leaves the stock -17.84% off its SMA200. LNC registered -26.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.77%.

The stock witnessed a -4.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.79%, and is 6.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has around 10848 employees, a market worth around $8.22B and $19.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.48 and Fwd P/E is 4.28. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.31% and -36.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 230.00% this year.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 171.13M, and float is at 154.12M with Short Float at 3.36%.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLASS DENNIS R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GLASS DENNIS R sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $58.13 per share for a total of $2.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

Lincoln National Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Kennedy John Christopher (EVP, President LFD) sold a total of 10,922 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $73.52 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12724.0 shares of the LNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Freitag Randal J (EVP & CFO) disposed off 61,430 shares at an average price of $73.05 for $4.49 million. The insider now directly holds 205,482 shares of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC).

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MetLife Inc. (MET) that is trading 7.57% up over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -9.13% lower over the same period. Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is 10.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.