YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) is -56.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.41 and a high of $108.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YETI stock was last observed hovering at around $39.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.86% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.3% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 15.7% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $36.25, the stock is -8.95% and -18.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -7.31% at the moment leaves the stock -36.88% off its SMA200. YETI registered -63.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.68%.

The stock witnessed a -20.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.57%, and is 2.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) has around 823 employees, a market worth around $3.09B and $1.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.18 and Fwd P/E is 12.55. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.35% and -66.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.30%).

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

YETI Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.20% this year.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.17M, and float is at 85.92M with Short Float at 7.58%.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reintjes Matthew J,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Reintjes Matthew J sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $87.30 per share for a total of $2.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69110.0 shares.

YETI Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Reintjes Matthew J (President and CEO) sold a total of 40,004 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $101.02 per share for $4.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69110.0 shares of the YETI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Zambetti Kirk A (SVP of Sales) disposed off 10,475 shares at an average price of $105.00 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 23,370 shares of YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI).

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) that is trading -12.76% down over the past 12 months and Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) that is -32.00% lower over the same period. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is -58.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.