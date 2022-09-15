A peek at American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP): Who has invested in It?

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) is 16.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.22 and a high of $105.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEP stock was last observed hovering at around $102.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.12% off its average median price target of $108.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.9% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -29.15% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $103.32, the stock is 0.19% and 3.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 8.70% off its SMA200. AEP registered 17.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.50%.

The stock witnessed a -1.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.24%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has around 16688 employees, a market worth around $52.84B and $17.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.35 and Fwd P/E is 19.55. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.80% and -2.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Electric Power Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.60% this year

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 513.60M, and float is at 513.59M with Short Float at 1.55%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Risch Therace, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Risch Therace sold 5,330 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $102.35 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8248.0 shares.

American Electric Power Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Zebula Charles E (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 1,902 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $99.05 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18134.0 shares of the AEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, SLOAT JULIA A (Executive VP, CFO) disposed off 1,803 shares at an average price of $100.15 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 34,871 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP).

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 5.01% up over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is 7.54% higher over the same period. The Southern Company (SO) is 20.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.