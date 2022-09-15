A peek at Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD): Who has invested in It?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) is 0.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.02 and a high of $7.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKD stock was last observed hovering at around $5.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $5.17, the stock is 10.28% and 9.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -7.81% off its SMA200. BKD registered -21.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.50%.

The stock witnessed a -2.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.00%, and is 8.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $930.70M and $2.65B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.62% and -32.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.10%).

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Analyst Forecasts

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -220.70% this year

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.76M, and float is at 181.88M with Short Float at 4.83%.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAIER LUCINDA M, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that BAIER LUCINDA M sold 73,991 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $6.76 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.72 million shares.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that HICKS GEORGE T (EVP & Treasurer) sold a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $6.02 per share for $4214.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the BKD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, HICKS GEORGE T (EVP & Treasurer) disposed off 24,664 shares at an average price of $6.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 249,676 shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD).

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AlerisLife Inc. (ALR) that is trading -71.83% down over the past 12 months and Sonida Senior Living Inc. (SNDA) that is -27.91% lower over the same period.