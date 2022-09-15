A peek at ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM): Who has invested in It?

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) is -7.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.89 and a high of $29.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ECOM stock was last observed hovering at around $22.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $22.76, the stock is 29.41% and 42.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 30.35% off its SMA200. ECOM registered -15.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 43.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.40.

The stock witnessed a 45.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.77%, and is -0.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.62% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) has around 846 employees, a market worth around $657.31M and $172.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.82 and Fwd P/E is 22.45. Profit margin for the company is 23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.42% and -22.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.50%).

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) Analyst Forecasts

ChannelAdvisor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 139.10% this year

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.95M, and float is at 27.95M with Short Float at 1.94%.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WINGO M SCOT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WINGO M SCOT sold 3,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $15.35 per share for a total of $49888.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28001.0 shares.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that WINGO M SCOT (Director) sold a total of 3,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $14.91 per share for $48458.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31251.0 shares of the ECOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, WINGO M SCOT (Director) disposed off 3,250 shares at an average price of $14.48 for $47060.0. The insider now directly holds 34,501 shares of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM).

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -36.99% down over the past 12 months and American Software Inc. (AMSWA) that is -36.09% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -1.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.