A peek at Freshpet Inc. (FRPT): Who has invested in It?

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) is -56.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.02 and a high of $159.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRPT stock was last observed hovering at around $41.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $65.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.4% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -30.0% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.60, the stock is -5.42% and -12.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -46.52% off its SMA200. FRPT registered -69.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.21%.

The stock witnessed a -14.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.40%, and is 6.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.83% over the week and 5.77% over the month.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has around 789 employees, a market worth around $1.87B and $501.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.49% and -73.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Freshpet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -762.70% this year

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.82M, and float is at 46.27M with Short Float at 12.48%.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weise Stephen, the company’s EVP Manufacturing &SupplyChain. SEC filings show that Weise Stephen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $68.00 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Freshpet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Weise Stephen (EVP Manufacturing &SupplyChain) sold a total of 4,351 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $105.73 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FRPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, NORRIS CHARLES A (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $110.03 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 30,173 shares of Freshpet Inc. (FRPT).

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading -61.20% down over the past 12 months. Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is 24.21% up on the 1-year trading charts.