A peek at MicroVision Inc. (MVIS): Who has invested in It?

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) is -16.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $13.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MVIS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 16.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.20, the stock is -11.76% and -14.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -6.04% at the moment leaves the stock -3.59% off its SMA200. MVIS registered -67.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $323.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$13.14.

The stock witnessed a -23.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.89%, and is 2.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.98% over the week and 7.09% over the month.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) has around 96 employees, a market worth around $696.74M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 68.00% and -69.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.10%).

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MicroVision Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -175.80% this year

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.24M, and float is at 164.20M with Short Float at 25.18%.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by oz seval F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that oz seval F sold 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $5.94 per share for a total of $7423.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5489.0 shares.

MicroVision Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that BIDDISCOMBE SIMON (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $6.89 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64028.0 shares of the MVIS stock.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eMagin Corporation (EMAN) that is trading -73.35% down over the past 12 months and Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) that is -51.23% lower over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -15.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.