AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) is -24.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.42 and a high of $22.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABCL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.79% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 22.57% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $10.84, the stock is -4.47% and -3.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 6.16% off its SMA200. ABCL registered -38.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.51%.

The stock witnessed a -19.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.18%, and is -0.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) has around 386 employees, a market worth around $3.12B and $507.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.99. Profit margin for the company is 39.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.00% and -52.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.70% this year

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 284.69M, and float is at 202.87M with Short Float at 9.89%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $11.46 per share for a total of $2.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55.84 million shares.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. (10% Owner) bought a total of 9,173 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $8.05 per share for $73842.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55.64 million shares of the ABCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. (10% Owner) acquired 54,915 shares at an average price of $8.03 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 55,635,218 shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL).

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 31.06% up over the past 12 months and Genmab A/S (GMAB) that is -16.85% lower over the same period. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) is -53.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.