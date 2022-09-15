Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) is -97.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $44.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 61.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.39, the stock is -9.88% and -26.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing -3.14% at the moment leaves the stock -95.02% off its SMA200. AGRX registered -99.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -95.92%.

The stock witnessed a -27.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.03%, and is 0.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.97% over the week and 7.07% over the month.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $81.90M and $6.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.03% and -99.11% from its 52-week high.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.00% this year

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 202.46M, and float is at 198.65M with Short Float at 0.79%.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ALTOMARI ALFRED, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that ALTOMARI ALFRED bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $0.45 per share for a total of $22500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64343.0 shares.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 5,734,560 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $0.85 per share for $4.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21.65 million shares of the AGRX stock.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) that is trading -76.49% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -0.08% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 3.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.