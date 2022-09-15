Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is -20.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.97 and a high of $81.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APO stock was last observed hovering at around $56.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $69.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.0% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 1.0% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.42, the stock is 0.09% and 2.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.35 million and changing 1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -4.89% off its SMA200. APO registered -5.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.58%.

The stock witnessed a -6.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.33%, and is 1.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has around 2153 employees, a market worth around $32.41B and $5.42B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.52. Profit margin for the company is -45.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.91% and -29.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apollo Global Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.20% this year

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 584.80M, and float is at 328.83M with Short Float at 3.30%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Clayton Walter Joseph III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Clayton Walter Joseph III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $56.07 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29737.0 shares.

Apollo Global Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Kelly Martin (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $60.86 per share for $1.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the APO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Kelly Martin (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $57.63 for $1.15 million. The insider now directly holds 506,385 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO).