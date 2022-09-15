Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) is -25.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.52 and a high of $17.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OWL stock was last observed hovering at around $11.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.89% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 18.22% higher than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.04, the stock is -4.97% and -2.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -11.06% off its SMA200. OWL registered -31.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.99%.

The stock witnessed a -14.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.96%, and is -1.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) has around 350 employees, a market worth around $15.31B and $1.14B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.12. Profit margin for the company is -5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.97% and -38.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.00%).

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Analyst Forecasts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -386.40% this year

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 422.63M, and float is at 410.14M with Short Float at 6.26%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blue Pool Capital Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $12.15 per share for a total of $1.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43.4 million shares.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Blue Pool Capital Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 165,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $12.00 per share for $1.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43.52 million shares of the OWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Blue Pool Capital Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 254,000 shares at an average price of $11.77 for $2.99 million. The insider now directly holds 43,680,043 shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL).