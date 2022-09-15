Braze Inc. (BRZE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) is -52.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.09 and a high of $98.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRZE stock was last observed hovering at around $35.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.11% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 22.72% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.32, the stock is -16.25% and -17.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 3.24% at the moment leaves the stock -22.41% off its SMA200. BRZE registered a gain of 10.97% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -28.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.32%, and is -7.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.59% over the week and 6.35% over the month.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) has around 1164 employees, a market worth around $3.40B and $267.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.07% and -63.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.60%).

Braze Inc. (BRZE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Braze Inc. (BRZE) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Braze Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/20/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -134.60% this year

Braze Inc. (BRZE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.25M, and float is at 46.34M with Short Float at 4.57%.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) Insider Activity

A total of 96 insider transactions have happened at Braze Inc. (BRZE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 79 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kleeger Myles, the company’s Pres & Chief Customer Officer. SEC filings show that Kleeger Myles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $38.48 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60000.0 shares.

Braze Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that Hyman Jonathan (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $46.93 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BRZE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Malik Pankaj (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,997 shares at an average price of $49.63 for $99111.0. The insider now directly holds 78,363 shares of Braze Inc. (BRZE).