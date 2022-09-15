Crocs Inc. (CROX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is -40.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.08 and a high of $183.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CROX stock was last observed hovering at around $75.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.55% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -41.52% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.42, the stock is 0.58% and 10.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock -9.27% off its SMA200. CROX registered -48.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.70%.

The stock witnessed a -3.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.55%, and is 0.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 4.97% over the month.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) has around 5770 employees, a market worth around $4.54B and $2.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.71 and Fwd P/E is 7.02. Profit margin for the company is 19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.84% and -58.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (94.80%).

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crocs Inc. (CROX) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crocs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 149.50% this year

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.59M, and float is at 59.89M with Short Float at 5.47%.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Crocs Inc. (CROX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Poole Michelle, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Poole Michelle sold 7,320 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $80.26 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Crocs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that SISLER SHANNON (EVP, Chief People Officer) sold a total of 3,164 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $80.00 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49303.0 shares of the CROX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, SMACH THOMAS J (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $49.99 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Crocs Inc. (CROX).

Crocs Inc. (CROX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is trading -21.29% down over the past 12 months and Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) that is -23.42% lower over the same period. Caleres Inc. (CAL) is 12.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.