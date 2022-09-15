Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: FPAC) is -1.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.76 and a high of $11.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FPAC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $9.90, the stock is 0.34% and 0.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -0.15% off its SMA200. FPAC registered -0.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.10%.

The stock witnessed a 0.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.92%, and is 0.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.16% over the week and 0.13% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 21.71. Distance from 52-week low is 1.43% and -12.39% from its 52-week high.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) Analyst Forecasts

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.75M, and float is at 52.50M with Short Float at 0.10%.