HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) is -64.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.51 and a high of $102.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HCP stock was last observed hovering at around $30.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.65% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 13.38% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.05, the stock is -8.76% and -10.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing 3.92% at the moment leaves the stock -34.28% off its SMA200. HCP registered a gain of -5.15% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.12.

The stock witnessed a -21.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.92%, and is 6.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 7.62% over the month.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) has around 1850 employees, a market worth around $5.63B and $393.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.64% and -68.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HashiCorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/28/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -241.20% this year

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.21M, and float is at 73.62M with Short Float at 9.49%.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Welihinda Navam, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Welihinda Navam sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $30.92 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13329.0 shares.

HashiCorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Dadgar Armon (Chief Technology Officer,) sold a total of 17,909 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $29.13 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11550.0 shares of the HCP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, St. Ledger Susan (Director) disposed off 5,728 shares at an average price of $31.03 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 11,498 shares of HashiCorp Inc. (HCP).