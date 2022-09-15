Here are the top Institutional holders of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) shares

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) is 30.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.52 and a high of $29.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AKRO stock was last observed hovering at around $29.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.35% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.32% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 7.67% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.70, the stock is 109.23% and 126.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.92 million and changing -4.65% at the moment leaves the stock 92.67% off its SMA200. AKRO registered 8.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 113.57%.

The stock witnessed a 113.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 244.10%, and is 132.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.22% over the week and 9.29% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 268.35% and -6.98% from its 52-week high.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.90% this year

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.38M, and float is at 29.82M with Short Float at 20.71%.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cheng Andrew, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Cheng Andrew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $17.59 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Cheng Andrew (President & CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $17.56 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the AKRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, White William Richard (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 9,700 shares at an average price of $22.03 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 3,277 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO).

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -0.08% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 32.83% higher over the same period.