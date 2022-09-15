Here are the top Institutional holders of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) shares

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) is -3.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.30 and a high of $13.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.62% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -13.6% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $11.36, the stock is -0.14% and 3.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing 1.52% at the moment leaves the stock 0.84% off its SMA200. SHO registered -6.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.26%.

The stock witnessed a -4.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.86%, and is 2.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $2.37B and $764.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.76 and Fwd P/E is 29.51. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.22% and -18.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.20% this year

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.18M, and float is at 208.63M with Short Float at 11.49%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Springer Robert C, the company’s President and CIO. SEC filings show that Springer Robert C sold 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $12.35 per share for a total of $12.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that PASQUALE DOUGLAS M (Interim CEO) bought a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $10.63 per share for $95670.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the SHO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, PASQUALE DOUGLAS M (Interim CEO) acquired 1,765 shares at an average price of $11.00 for $19415.0. The insider now directly holds 350,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO).

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading 2.01% up over the past 12 months and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is 10.16% higher over the same period. Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) is 6.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.