Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is -10.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $406.51 and a high of $612.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COST stock was last observed hovering at around $510.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.3% off its average median price target of $587.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.85% off the consensus price target high of $650.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -15.45% lower than the price target low of $440.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $508.00, the stock is -5.29% and -3.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -2.88% off its SMA200. COST registered 10.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.33%.

The stock witnessed a -6.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.70%, and is -4.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has around 288000 employees, a market worth around $223.80B and $217.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.01 and Fwd P/E is 35.02. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.97% and -17.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 25.00% this year

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 443.70M, and float is at 442.02M with Short Float at 0.93%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murphy James P., the company’s Executive VP. SEC filings show that Murphy James P. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 20 at a price of $525.20 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36230.0 shares.

Costco Wholesale Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that DENMAN KENNETH D (Director) sold a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $521.68 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5197.0 shares of the COST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 14, GALANTI RICHARD A (Executive VP and CFO) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $505.60 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 25,750 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -25.48% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -6.50% lower over the same period.